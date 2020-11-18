Bhopal, November 18: Madhya Pradesh government will form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state. Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed about the same.

The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa. Cow Ministry Is Must, Says MP State Cow Protection Board Chairperson Swami Akhileshwaranand.

Here's what Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted:

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए 'गौकैबिनेट' गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे। पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

In 2018, Swami Akhileshwaranand, MP Cabinet Minister requested the Madhya Pradesh government to constitute a cow ministry. He was quoted saying, "The CM himself is a farmer and people like me will help him in this. I am getting full support from the public."

