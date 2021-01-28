Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) Jharkhand reported 70 new COVID- 19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 1,18,495, a health department bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,066 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24- hours, it said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 38, followed by East Singhbhum (11) and Dhanbad (7), the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 723 active coronavirus cases, while 1,16,706 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

The state has tested 18,495 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

A total of 5,587 healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, officials said.

Among those vaccinated, 22 healthcare workers were found to have Adverse Events Followed Immunization (AEFI) but their health condition recovered within a few hours, the officials added.

