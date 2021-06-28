Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,45,340 as 81 more people tested positive for the virus while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 5,111, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The lone coronavirus death was reported from Khunti district.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Hazaribag (9), East Singhbhum (8), Koderma (8) and seven cases each from Ranchi and Simdega districts.

Jharkhand now has 1,030 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

At least 163 more people recuperated from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,39,199, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate in the state was recorded at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.30 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.22 per cent, better than the national average of 96.80 per cent.

Altogether, 98,23,984 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 39,629 since Sunday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown like restrictions in the state till July 1 in the state.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)