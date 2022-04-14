Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): A special POCSO court in Ranchi sentenced three persons to 20 years jail term for abducting and gang-raping a minor girl in the Dhurwa police station area of Ranchi in 2019.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict.

Also Read | Security Forces on High Alert in Maharashtra Ahead of Upcoming Religious Festivals.

The three accused have been identified as Sunil Aaind, Anand Kumar and Shankar Mahato.

The victim had accused that she was abducted and raped by the trio when she was returning home in May 2019. (ANI)

Also Read | Bullet Train Corridor: Longest Bridge on Narmada River in Gujarat to Be Completed by June 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)