Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 16 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman on Friday was seriously injured after she was shot at allegedly by two armed men in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The incident happened at Nawahata Mohalla in Medininagar, the police said.

The victim, Minakshi Goswami, was preparing to send her children to school when two persons known to her barged into her house and shot her, the police officer said.

Goswami was initially taken to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital and later, shifted to a private facility by her family.

A bullet is still lodged in her neck, the police officer said, adding, both the assailants fled after the crime.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Kumar and his brother-in-law, the officer-in-charge of the Medininagar Town police station, Debbrat Poddar, said.

Kumar was a tenant in the victim's house four years ago. He along with his brother-in-law barged into her house and committed the crime on Friday, he said.

The victim's condition is stated to be critical, he said, adding that the police have launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

