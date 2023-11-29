Jind (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI): After a row erupted over Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal's alleged remarks against those who took part in the farmers' protest in 2020-21 against three now-repealed farm laws, the farmers on Wednesday sought his removal from the cabinet.

The farmers threatened Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with a statewide protest if action is not taken against the minister soon.

After the protest in the Uchana Kalan segment of the Jind district, farmers burnt an effigy of the minister and took out a procession in town raising slogans against the state government.

Significantly, in a video that went viral across social media platforms, Dalal can be heard saying, "Yahaan bethe rahte the kuch log... kisi pe panch mukadame... ulte-ulte kaam kar rakhe the. Kisi ki bahu bhag rahi thee, kisi ki chhori bhag rahi thee (Some people used to sit here [on dharna]... they were facing criminal cases, had committed immoral or illegal acts. Some had their wives eloping with someone while the daughters of some others ran away)."

Speaking to media persons, Azad Palwa, a Jind-based member of a farmers' union, said, "We want CM Khattar to take strict action against JP Dalal at the earliest or be ready to face another major protest. It's very unfortunate that a government, which talks about the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', doesn't act against a minister who makes such objectionable remarks about our daughters."

"The chief minister should also condemn the statement of the minister, failing which it would be understood that he agrees with what his minister said," he added.

Meanwhile, Khap leaders in the Jhajjar district sought the minister's apology, threatening to bar him from entering the district. (ANI)

