Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Sunday virtually reviewed the COVID-19 pandemic situation and other related issues in his Lok Sabha constituency in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus.

He held the meeting with deputy commissioners, DDC Chairpersons and SSPs of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

Singh -- Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space -- enquired about the availability and functioning of dashboard in districts for real time updates and also issued fresh instructions to deal with the surge in cases.

District Collectors, SSPs, DDC Chairman of Kathua, Udhampur, Doda, Reasi, Kishtwar, and Ramban joined the review meeting along with other district officials.

The minister was informed that most of the cases in the third wave have remained asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with flu-like symptoms which lasts for four to five days and then dissipates.

Singh underlined that there is no room for complacency and all COVID-19 related norms and protocols must be followed in the strictest possible manner.

He also lauded the DCs for their efforts in completing the vaccination process in his parliamentary constituency, barring a few far-flung pockets in districts like Kishtwar.

Singh also received an update about the "Sansad Khel Spardha" programme or the Parliamentary Sports Competition Programme in his constituency to promote sports, sports talent and also identify young budding as well as hidden talents in village, panchayat, block and district levels.

The minister said that sports competition will be organised in coming days at panchayat, block and the constituency level as a whole to tap hidden talents in sporting activities like archery, wrestling, boxing, badminton, table tennis, athletics, cycling, and swimming and in games like hockey, football, volleyball and cricket.

Singh also announced the formation of Steering Committee comprising all the DCs, SSPs, DDC Chairpersons and district sports officials to organise indoor and outdoor competitions for boys and girls under 17 years and identify the sporting talent to catch them young.

He said the budding stars in the individual category will be provided an opportunity to get the best of the training facilities at National Sports Coaching Institutes and Academies.

He also asked DCs to nominate sports ambassadors for each district.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself an epitome of fitness and someone who leads by example and suggests fellow citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He also asked the DCs to come out with a niche sporting event for each district to build brand and promote the same with the help of corporate sector, local influencers and civil society.

He pointed out that Winter Sports and Archery can be popularised in Doda, while wrestling and cycling are popular sporting activities in Reasi.

The minister also expressed his desire to promote Doda district as a hub of Winter games in coming days, which will also give a fillip to tourism.

