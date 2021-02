Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Seventeen students scored straight 'A's in the Class 10 board examinations held in Kashmir as the results declared on Friday showed that girls had performed better than boys.

Over 75,000 students had appeared in the Class 10 examinations, conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, in October last year, officials said.

While the overall pass percentage was 75 per cent, the girls' pass percentage was 76.06 per cent while 74.04 percent of the boys passed the exam, the officials said.

They said at least 17 students had a perfect score (straight 'A's in all subjects) with an overwhelming majority of the toppers being girls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)