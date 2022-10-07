Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): The School Education Department on Friday said that it has decided to implement the uniform academic calendar thereby the exams of 1-9 standards would be conducted in March now.

Principal Secretary of the School Education Department said, "Sanction is accorded to the implementation of the uniform academic calendar including the conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th standard in all the Government and Government recognized private schools of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

Also Read | INS Tarkash Visited Port Walvis Bay at Namibia from Oct 3-6, as Part of Her Ongoing … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The department further ordered that new admissions shall commence from the month of March of the calendar year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)