Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested a woman, identified as Shabroza Bano, wife of Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias 'Barkati' of South Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the woman, along with her husband has been found involved in terror financing by raising money through crowdfunding.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Transport Department, Traffic Police Directed To Strictly Implement Ban on BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Vehicles.

SIA pertains to the involvement of the Barkati family in orchestrating an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowdfunding, resulting in the generation of funds amounting to crores.

"These funds were subsequently misused, involving money laundering and the acquisition of undisclosed assets for propagation of radicalism within the Kashmir valley. While Sarjan Barkati was arrested in August this year, his wife Shabroza Bano has been evading arrest after her role surfaced in the case. During the investigation of SIA, Shabroza Bano came out as one of the conspirators and was found hand in glove with her husband and Pak-based terror handlers in the terror funding case," the SIA said.

Also Read | Delhi Wall Collapse: Two Kids Killed, Another Battling for Life As Wall Collapses in Jaitpur.

They said that the investigation reveals that Shabroza Bano has remained in constant contact with Pakistani handlers through encrypted messaging platforms. Consequently, she was arrested today.

"Barkati and his family had managed to raise approximately Rs 1.74 crores through crowd funding campaigns. These funds were raised for personal gains and a significant portion of the collected funds was allegedly misused for undisclosed purposes, including financing of secessionist and terrorist activities," the SIA said.

"A substantial portion of the acquired funds had been deposited in various Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) under the names of Barkati's family members, raising questions about the legitimacy of the sources and utilization of the funds," it added.

Pertinent to mention that the main accused in the case Sarjan Barkati was a prominent figure in organizing large-scale protests, rallies, and clashes with security forces in 2016. During that period, he was instrumental in abetting youth to storm security force establishments for which more than 30 FIRs were registered against him in various police stations of the valley, officials added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)