Jammu, Jun 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir forest department is strengthening its network of control rooms and check-posts for effective protection of forests in the Union Territory, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Mohit Gera said on Monday.

Gera, who is also the head of Forest Force, said the department would make use of latest technology and involve forest protection force to achieve its goal.

He was speaking during an online training programme on “forest protection” for frontline staff and forest protection force. The programme, attended by 1,044 forest officials from 100 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, was aimed at updating the staff on forest protection-related issues such as dealing with encroachments, damages and fires.

"The department is strengthening its network of control rooms, forest check-posts and use of technology and by involving the forest protection force for effective protection of forests,” Gera said.

He asked the frontline staff to maintain a high vigil through joint patrolling with the forest protection force and highlighted various initiatives such as daily reporting system, toll free number for involving people, frequent field visits by senior officers and use of technology.

He appreciated the efforts of frontline staff for the progress made towards forest protection during lockdown.

