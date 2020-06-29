Bhopal, June 29: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has declared the results for the State Services exam (SSC). Along with SSC, the commission has also released State Forest Services scorecard on its official websites- mppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com. Candidates can download the OMR sheet by visiting the official website. ICAI CA Exams 2020: Students Unable to Appear For Exams Should Be Considered 'Opt-Out' Cases, Suggests Supreme Court.

Candidates who have now cleared the preliminary examination are now eligible to appear for the main exams. The MPPSC Prelims and Forest Service Prelims examinations were held on January 12. Meanwhile, the cut-off for prelims has not been shared by the commission. KTU Exam 2020 Update: Kerala Technical University Postpones All Exams Scheduled in July.

Here Are Steps to Download Score Card and OMR Sheet:

Visit the official website- mppsc.nic.in or mppsc.com

On the home page, click on the link that says "State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019 - Download Score Card & OMR Sheet"

A new window will open

Enter basic information

Click on submit

Your MPPSC Prelims Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future reference.

The preliminary exams were held in 52 district headquarters in the state. The Madhya Pradesh State Service Prelim exam and State Forest Service Exams were held for two papers. Both the papers were objected-based with 2 hours duration.

