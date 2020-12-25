Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) In an effort to protect frontline workers and improve compliance around wearing face masks, Action Against COVID-19 Team (ACT) Grants along with Ekdesh, a non-profit organisation, on Thursday handed over one lakh N95 masks, 15,000 RT-PCR and RNA extraction kits and high flow oxygen cannula (HFNC) devices for healthcare workers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The mask distribution drive was flagged off by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo in presence of volunteers and local coordinator Ashim Khuda and Founder of Ekdesh Poonam Kaul in Jammu.

Dulloo presented a certificate of appreciation to ACT Grants for their efforts to help the health department to battle COVID-19 in the Union territory.

The ACT Grants is a Rs 100 crore grant created by India's venture capital and start-up community to provide stimulus to ideas that could combat COVID-19 with immediate impact.

In close association with the health department, 5,000 RT-PCR Kits, 10,000 RNA extraction kits and 15 HFNC devices have been distributed in the UT to help the affected. Home-isolation has been deployed to help the asymptomatic patients while oxygen therapy is being used for patients with mild or moderate symptoms through HFNC devices, Khuda said.

Speaking at the flagging off event, Dulloo said: “We have been making significant progress in controlling the spread of the virus in the Union territory. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created an unprecedented need for medical equipments to combat the virus. We appreciate the efforts of ACT Grants for stepping up in the time of need and helping tide through these critical and stressful times.”

Poonam Kaul, ACT representative and Founder, Ekdesh said, “Across the country, we are observing that people are letting their guards down which is continuing to increase the spread of COVID-19. We are happy to associate with the health authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and commit to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)