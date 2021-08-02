Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday congratulated star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning world champion became the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world No. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women's singles third-place play-off.

"Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for a stellar show to win #Bronze in #OlympicGames. Her composure and gritty performance will inspire many who watched her play today," Soren said on Twitter.

He said the badminton player has brought laurels to the country by winning the medal.

Former Chief Minister Raghuvar Das also applauded Sindhu and said, "once again woman power has brought pride to the country".

Sindhu had secured a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

