Ranchi, Mar 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday distributed smartphones among Anganwadi workers, supervisors and health desk workers here at an event.

He said the state government is promoting digitisation across various schemes, services and activities run through Anganwadi centres, the initiative aimed at enhancing the efficiency and ease of operations in the field of women and child welfare.

"Today is the age of technology. There is a smartphone in every hand. It is playing the role of a companion and making our work easier. Keeping this in mind, the government is giving smartphones to Anganwadi workers, supervisors and health desk workers so that they can perform their tasks in a better way," Soren said.

He said smartphones would help keep daily statements and reports related to the activities and work conducted in Anganwadi centres.

