Ranchi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday stayed police investigation in the matter related to purchase of land by Anamika Gautam, wife of BJP's Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and sought reply from the state government.

While hearing the petition filed by Gautam, a bench of Justice SK Dwivedi stayed investigation in the case of land purchase by her which was initiated on the basis of an FIR lodged at the instance of Deoghar Deputy Commissioner.

The bench issued a notice and sought response from the state government in this regard.

The matter will now come up for hearing on September 8.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's wife Gautam had filed a petition in this regard in the Jharkhand High Court demanding quashing of the FIR registered against her.

During the course of hearing, her advocate Prashant Pallav told the court that the Deputy Commissioner has no right to order registration of an FIR in a civil case.

Apart from this, another FIR related to the same matter had been dismissed by the High Court in the past.

The petitioner has sought quashing of the present FIR pleading it was lodged to harass the BJP MP and his family.

