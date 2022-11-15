Chakradharpur (J'khand), Nov 15 (PTI) Supporters and relatives of a Bajrang Dal activist, killed in a bomb attack last week, gathered for a condolence meet at Pawan Chowk here on Tuesday, despite the prohibitory orders under Sec 144 CrPC in place, prompting the police to drive them away, officials said.

Shops, markets and business establishments remained closed here for the third consecutive day, and the situation in the town is "well within control", sub-divisional officer Reena Hansda stated.

"A group of people, mostly supporters and relatives of the Bajrang Dal activist, came out on the streets at Pawan Chowk to hold a condolence meeting. They were reminded that prohibitory orders were in place and such gatherings were not allowed," Hansda said, adding that "mild force" was used by the police to disperse them.

Bajrang Dal activist Kamaldev Giri (35), who also headed local outfit 'Giriraj Sena', died on Saturday after unidentified miscreants hurled a bomb at him at Bharat Bhawan Chowk, the main thoroughfare of Chakradharpur.

Supporters of Bajrang Dal had blocked the Chakradharpur-Ranchi road for around three hours following the incident, seeking immediate action against the accused.

They called off the protest after the police intervened and assured them of justice.

The administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC on the town the day after.

Clashes had broken out at Pawan Chowk between two groups of people on Sunday, notwithstanding the prohibitory orders, when Giri's body was being taken for cremation by his supporters.

A 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), with Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kapil Chaudhary as its head, has been formed to probe the killing and arrest the accused.

Several rightwing organisations had on Monday called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh in West Singhbhum district, seeking immediate action against the accused.

Agitators had demonstrated by burning tyres at important junctions in the district.

