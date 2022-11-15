Nagpur, November 15: A minor girl accidentally swallowed a safety pin when she held it with her teeth while adjusting her hijab. Reportedly, the class six student was imitating the elders and unfortunately, the pin ended up being lodged in her windpipe. She was rushed to a hospital when her parents learned about the matter.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the incident took place when the girl was at her school. During the lunch break, the girl took out pins from her hijab to fix it. She held the pins with her teeth after watching the elders at home. She then accidentally swallowed the pins and started feeling uneasy. Her parents took her to a hospital after they came to know about the incident. Delhi Doctors From Max Hospital Saves Life of Man with 15% Active Heart.

The minor was rushed to the ENT department of IGGMCH (Mayo Hospital) in Nagpur. An X-ray showed that the pin was stuck in the girl's windpipe. The doctors who attended her performed a non-invasive bronchoscopy and took out the pin without complications. Post-surgery, she was kept under observation for 24 hours and was discharged on Sunday. Delhi: Doctors Save 2-Year-Old Boy With Cardiac Arrest and Multiple Organ Failure, Post-COVID-19.

The doctors, after successfully recovering the pin, warned that the habit of holding pins with teeth or lips while wearing or adjusting a saree or hijab could prove fatal for women.

