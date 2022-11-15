Mumbai, November 15: Every year, November 16 is celebrated is observed and celebrated as the National Press Day across the country. The National Press Day is observed to celebrate the freedom of press in India. It was on November 16, 1966 when the Press Council of India (PCI) was started in order to function as a moral watchdog for the press in the country.

Since that day, November 16 is being celebrated as the National Press Day. The Press in the country is considered as the 4th pillar of democracy after the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. Over the course of time, the press has helped the country to evolve as a vibrant and progressive democracy. National Press Day 2018: Twitterati Including Politicians, Leaders Greet Journalists and Media Houses.

Date and History of National Press Day

It must be noted that every year, November 16 is celebrated as the National Press Day to commemorate the setting up of the Press Council of India. The seeds for the formation of the Press Council was first sowed at the Press Commission meeting in 1956.

Back then, the idea was to have a press council as a single and independent watchdog for the press. It also also formed to protect the ethics of journalism and the freedom press in India. Since its inception way back in 1966, the PCI has been monitoring the the quality of reportage covered by the Indian Press. In simple terms, the National Press Day celebrates free and responsible press across the country. National Press Day 2019: Powerful Quotes And Thoughts to Inspire Budding Journalists In Every Form of Media.

Where Is the Press Council of India’s Headquarter?

The PCI was established on July 4, 1966, however, it came into effect on November 16 the same year. The Press Council of India's headquarters' is located in New Delhi.

This year, the National Press Day 2022 will mark the 56th anniversary of the Press Council of India. Justice Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the current chairman of the Press Council of India. Last year, the theme of the National Press Day was 'Who is Not Afraid of Media?'.

