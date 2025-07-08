New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be organising the first Annual Academic Conference on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), from 10 to 12 July 2025 at the University's Convention Centre.

In a media briefing held on Tuesday, Vice Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit announced that the university, in collaboration with the Indian Knowledge Systems Heritage Alliance (IKSHA), sponsored by the Ministry of AYUSH, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), and the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), will hold a three-day conference on IKS. The conference will be inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to deliver the valedictory address.

The Vice Chancellor added, "We are willing to take the Indian Knowledge System to a global level as it is the first step towards discourse creation, self-awareness, and narrative building. This opportunity is not limited to JNU, but it will be a part of a larger education ecosystem in India and the West."

She underlined that this conference marks a beginning for serious brainstorming among renowned subject experts from India and the world on Bharatiya Jnana Parampara. JNU is taking the lead not only in knowledge creation from a "Bharatiya perspective" but also in resource building in this field.

Professor Yugank Goyal, representing the IKSHA, said, as India rises in global affairs, there is a strong need to understand India from the lens of Indians themselves. Furthermore, he added the rigorous process of all paper selection for the conference.

He further outlined the scale of the event, which will feature over 100 paper presentations, seventeen focused sessions, multiple plenary addresses, and expert panel discussions spread across three days. It will include a keynote address by Manjul Bhargava (Princeton University), Kapil Kapoor, and several other distinguished national and international scholars.

The JNU VC also invited media professionals to come to the event and engage with the "vibrant and cultural offerings" at the conference. (ANI)

