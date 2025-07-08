Is the Election Commission Quietly Stripping Voting Rights From the Poor in Bihar? EC Fact Check Calls Sagarika Ghose’s Claims Misleading

Mumbai, July 8: Is the Election Commission of India quietly taking away voting rights from the poor in Bihar? That’s the question raised by the Trinamool Congress and its Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose, who on July 5 posted on X that the ECI was "snatching away the right to vote from the poorest and most vulnerable." The criticism followed ECI’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, which the TMC called an "NRC-like move." The controversy erupted after the Election Commission placed ads in newspapers, allowing enumeration forms to be submitted without documents.

In its official party post, the TMC alleged that the move threatened the electoral process and demanded that the base year be revised to 2024 instead of 2003. The party also accused the BJP of misusing institutions like the Election Commission for political gain while calling for the Supreme Court's intervention. However, the Election Commission of India responded with a fact check that challenges these claims. In a clear rebuttal posted on X, the ECI stated the accusations were "completely misleading and baseless." Do Voters Not Need To Submit Required Documents To Ensure Their Names in Voters’ List During Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar? EC Fact-Checks Mallikarjun Kharge, Terms His Claims ‘Misleading’.

EC Fact Checks Sagarika Ghose’s Allegation on Voter Rights

According to the Commission, the Special Intensive Revision guidelines explicitly ensure that "no eligible citizen shall be left out," citing Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The EC also revealed that by July 8, over 3.70 crore people, roughly 47% of Bihar’s electorate, had already submitted their forms. The EC’s fact check clarifies that the SIR exercise is designed to broaden, not restrict, voter participation in Bihar. Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

The allowance for submitting forms without documents is intended to make the process more inclusive rather than exclusionary. The EC also stated there was no change in procedure under the SIR guidelines. Submitting the filled enumeration form by July 25 is mandatory, but supporting documents can be provided later during the claims and objections period. This clarification aims to reduce confusion and reaffirm the integrity of the electoral process.

