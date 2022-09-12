New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a sit-in protest in the campus, raising several issues including "delay" in scholarship disbursal, problems related to infrastructure and "discrepancies" in PhD prospectus, a statement by the students' body said on Monday.

It said many requests were made to the vice chancellor's office for an appointment to discuss pertinent issues within the campus premises.

"Earlier, the administration responded to one of our demands by providing a detailed reply on the hostel-to-hostel expenditure. However, the progress in addressing the infrastructure issues in the university is far from satisfactory and more funds are required for maintenance of hostels, academic buildings and making the campus more disabled-friendly," the statement said.

The JNUSU further alleged that the administration has "failed" to provide concrete updates regarding issues in library, functioning of ICC in the campus, or conducting an access-audit of the campus.

"It should also be noted here that through a recent RTI, it has come to our notice that the cost spent by JNU Vice Chancellor on renovation is Rs 8.6 lakhs between February and May, 2022. While new inverters, ACs and geysers were bought for the VC, students do not even have money to clear mess dues," it alleged.

The students' body further alleged that there have been violation of reservation policies in the hostel allotment process for the batch of 2022.

"The JNUSU will continue with the sit-in protest until all its demands are met," the statement said.

