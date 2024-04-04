Gurugram, Apr 4 (PTI) A joint team of the CM flying squad, district health department and Gurugram Police has busted a racket that allegedly got kidney transplant done illegally for money in two private hospitals in Jaipur.

After the transplant, the gang allegedly used to make the patient and the donor stay in a guest house in Gurugram, said the police.

The team raided the guest house on Thursday where they allegedly found two donors and three recipients. An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station and the police are conducting raids to nab the mastermind of the gang Mohammed Murtaza Ansari, a native of Jharkhand.

Ansari had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from the recipients and gave Rs 2 lakh to the donors in exchange for a kidney, they added.

According to the complaint filed by Gurugram Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Pawan Chaudhary, the raid was conducted at M/S Babil Palace in Sector 39 following a tip-off that a nexus of organ transplant was being run by Ansari at the guest house, said police.

When the raiding team reached the guest house, its owner Rohit disclosed that five of the guests, who were allegedly from Bangladesh, were staying there and he suspected they were the patients brought by Ansari, the police said.

During interacting with the guests, all natives of Bangladesh, it was revealed they were donors and recipients of the kidney and they were treated at a hospital in Jaipur, Dr Chaudhary said.

"The donor and the recipient do not have any blood relation. When the donors and the recipients were inquired about the no objection certificate or any permission from the authority, neither the donors nor the recipients could produce any such document.

"A donor, Shamim Mehndi Hasan, revealed that he came to know about a person through Facebook advertisement regarding earning money by selling kidney and he contacted Mohammed Murtaza Ansari... It is a violation of the transplantation of the human organs and tissues act 1994 and act of cheating", as Dr Chaudhary said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Ansari and others under sections 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 19 of the Transplantation of the Human Organs and Tissues Act 1994 at the Sadar police station on Thursday, police said.

