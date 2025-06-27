New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Prasar Bharti Chairman Navneet Sehgal on Friday cautioned journalists against misrepresentation of events in the race to get ahead of rivals in the profession and said they should not misrepresent events just to get ahead of rivals or in the greed for becoming famous.

He said such an approach can cause damage that cannot be rectified.

Also Read | UK F-35B Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet To Be Moved to Thiruvananthapuram Airport's Repair Facility As It Awaits Repair.

Addressing a journalism awards function here, Sehgal cited the coverage of Operation Sindoor in a section of the media that raised expectations of the people which the journalists were unable to justify.

"An atmosphere was created to portray that much more that could have happened (as part of Operation Sindoor) did not actually happen," he said, striking a word of caution in media coverage.

Also Read | YouTube Channel Claims Govt Is Giving INR 4,500 Per Month To Unemployed Youth Under ‘PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

He said Operation Sindoor was a big step taken by the government which was beyond imagination. "Many governments never even thought that a step such as Operation Sindoor could be taken. But some journalists projected it in such a manner that nothing happened," Sehgal said addressing the function to give away the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman-2025.

"Journalists should desist from the tendency to sensationalise news reporting. Such an approach amounts to insulting the profession. Journalism cannot be agenda-driven. Journalism should be tested against the hallmarks of fearlessness, impartiality and nationalism," Sehgal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)