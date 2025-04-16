New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda presided over the fifth convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh on Tuesday.

He was joined by Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand; Dhan Singh Rawat, Health and Education Minister, Uttarakhand; Members of Lok Sabha, Ajay Bhatt, Ajay Tamta and Trivendra Singh Rawat; and Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly.

According to a release addressing the gathering, JP Nadda stated that the "convocation ceremony is a special occasion which marks recognition for the achievements made by students." He said providing affordable and quality healthcare to every poor person in the country is a priority of the Central government.

As per the release, JP Nadda highlighted the achievements of AIIMS institutes across the country in medical education and services. He stated that "till the advent of this century, India only had on AIIMS in the country. Today, 22 AIIMS are operating in the country." He stated that AIIMS Rishikesh has carved a unique identity among healthcare institutes due to its superior services.

According to a release, he reiterated the central government's commitment to providing world-class healthcare for the citizenry. "The government is focused on providing healthcare which is not only curative but also preventive, palliative and rehabilitative", he stated.

As per the release, highlighting the achievements of the Union Government in the health sector, Nadda stated, "today, 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across the country providing a range of services about healthcare and wellness. In the last 10 years, there has been a 101% increase in medical colleges, totalling 780 across the country. There has been a 130% increase in MBBS seats while PG seats have seen an increase of 138 per cent in the last 10 years".

"Similarly, to cater to the paramedics, 157 nursing colleges are also being established, to be co-located with the medical colleges", he further stated.

As per the release, the Union Health Minister appreciated AIIM Rishikesh for effectively utilising the helicopter and drone services by rescuing 309 critical patients using the services. He also congratulated AIIMS Rishikesh for being one of the best institutes in the country for using digital services like telemedicine (eSanjeevani) to serve the remote and underserved areas of the state.

The release said, Nadda concluded his address by encouraging students to approach their work with compassion, integrity, and dedication. Emphasising that the government spends between Rs. 30-35 lakh for every MBBS student, he urged the new doctors to shoulder more responsibilities as they embark on their professional careers.

According to the release, during the event, Nadda inaugurated several healthcare facilities to enhance the institute's medical services, including Integrated Medicine in the Ayush Department, a PET scan machine in the Nuclear Medicine Department, PACS facility in the Radiology Department, and a Centre for Advanced Pediatrics in Pediatric Care.

As per a release, during the ceremony, Nadda awarded gold medals and degrees to 10 medical students from MBBS, DM, MSc Nursing, BSc Nursing, and BSc Allied Health Sciences programs. A total of 434 students received degrees during the convocation including 98 MBBS students, 95 BSc (Hons) Nursing students, 54 BSc Allied Health Sciences students, 109 MD/MS/MDS students, 17 MSc Nursing students, 1 MSc Medical Allied student, 12 Master of Public Health students, 40 DM/MCh students, and 8 PhD students.

Speaking on the occasion, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that India's healthcare sector has seen a significant uplift in the last decade with the launch of initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and establishment of new AIIMS and medical colleges.

The release, he stated that AIIMS Rishikesh is providing quality and affordable healthcare services and facilities to people from across the state. He stated that the institute is providing advanced medical treatment like robotic surgery, neuro surgery and radiation therapy to patients. He also highlighted the inauguration of Heli-ambulance services in AIIMS Rishikesh.

Dhami also highlighted that today more than 5,000 Gram Panchayats in Uttarakhand are TB free. He stated the government is working to set up a medical college in every district of the state and expand the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in the state.

The event was also attended by AIIMS Rishikesh President, Prof. Samiran Nandy; Executive Director, Prof. Meenu Singh; Dean Academics, Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi; Medical Superintendent, Prof. B. Satya shri; Deputy Director (Administration), Col. Rajiv Sen Roy; Dean Examinations, Prof. Prashant Patil; Financial Advisor, Lt. Col. S. Siddharth; Organizing Committee Chairperson, Prof. Latika Mohan; heads of various departments, faculty members, officers, and medical and nursing students. (ANI)

