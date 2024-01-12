Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Amid the impasse at Jadavpur University over the removal of officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, the representative teachers' body met the Raj Bhavan occupant to discuss the current situation.

Following the meeting between members of Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) and Bose on January 11, a spokesperson of the teachers' body on Friday said the governor assured the delegation that no administrative or academic work will be affected because of the crisis.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Other Projects Worth Rs 30,000 Crore in Maharashtra.

Sau was removed "on disciplinary grounds" on December 23. A day later, he inaugurated the university's convocation following a letter from the state higher education department which said despite his removal, he was legally authorized to fulfill his responsibilities until a full-time VC was appointed.

The department's letter also said the appointment of VCs of state universities now falls under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court, which is yet to deliver its final verdict on the matter.

Also Read | Citigroup Layoffs: US Banking Giant Announces Job Cuts As It Sees Worst Quarter in 15 Years, Says Report.

Subsequently, however, Sau said he did not consider it "prudent" to attend office and fulfill his responsibilities in the present situation.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI, "The governor, who is the ex-officio chancellor of JU, is very concerned about the situation and is seeking legal advice to ensure that no work at the university is delayed while Sau is absent from the office."

"Furthermore, the governor said the issue of a permanent VC can be resolved once the search committee is formed by the apex court. Bose has also agreed to convene a Court meeting, the highest body of JU, to discuss the issue of the university statute and how it can be protected," Roy said.

In a related development, the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) sent separate letters to the President, PM, Supreme Court chief justice, CM and the state education minister expressing concern about the deadlock and requesting their intervention.

ABUTA general secretary Goutam Maity said the chancellor's decision to remove Sau led to the current situation and that he should take responsibility to end the deadlock.

Sau was appointed the officiating VC by Raj Bhavan on August 17 but was removed on December 23 on "disciplinary grounds."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)