Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly alleged that hundreds of businessmen are being killed in Bihar, but we can't call it "Jungle Raj".

Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister, also raised questions over the law and order situation and said, "A few steps away from the police station in Patna, a prominent Bihar businessman was shot dead!"

"Hundreds of businessmen are being murdered in Bihar every month, but we can't call it jungle raj? Because this is what the scriptures call media management, perception management, and image management", Tejashwi Yadav wrote on 'X' in hindi.

Earlier today RJD leader Mrtiyunjay Tiwari slammed the Bihar government over the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna, alleging that the state has "descended into lawlessness" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

The RJD leader stated that Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to remain on the Chief Minister's chair even for a moment. Bihar has descended into a state of lawlessness... Only the departure of this government will bring good to Bihar", Mrityunjay Tiwari told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder case. The SIT will be headed by Patna Central SP.

The forensic team arrived at the crime scene on Saturday morning following Gopal Khemka's murder in Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

The incident took place on July 4

Superintendent of Police (SP), Patna, Diksha told ANI on Saturday, "On the night of July 4, at around 11 pm, we received information that businessman Gopal Khemka has been shot dead in the south area of the Gandhi Maidan..."

"The crime scene has been secured, and further investigation is underway... One bullet and one shell have been recovered..." the police official added. (ANI)

