New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar as Chairperson of Lokpal.

According to the press communique released by President Secretariat, three judicial members have also been appointed to the Lokpal.

"Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi have been appointed as judicial members to the Lokpal," President Secretariat said in a release.

Meanwhile, Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar, Ajay Tirkey have been appointed as non-judicial members of the Lokpal. (ANI)

