Bengaluru, Jun 14 (PTI) Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state.

He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that Justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January, after five years of service.

