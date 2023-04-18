New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court as the incumbent acting chief justice demits office on April 19.

Justice Sabina was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in January this year.

In February this year, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that she be appointed as the chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Apparently, her appointment has not come through as Justice Chauhan has been made acting chief justice of that high court.

"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President has appointed Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, senior-most puisne Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court as the acting Chief Justice of the same High Court with effect from April 20, 2023," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Born in April 20, 1961, Justice Sabina demits office on Wednesday evening on attaining the age of 62.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65, HC judges retire at 62.

Justice Sabina was in news recently with her daughter Kalyani Singh being as an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh in Chandigarh in September 2015.

