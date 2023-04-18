Srinagar, April 18: Rain and thunderstorm lashed Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Tuesday that widespread rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur during the next 24 hours. Jammu and Kashmir Issues Avalanche Warning For Next 24 Hours in These Districts, Residents Urged to Take Precautions.

"Widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorms are likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said. Kargil Avalanche: Six People Rescued After Avalanche Near Zojila Pass (Watch Video).

Srinagar had 11, Pahalgam 5.6 and Gulmarg 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today. In Ladakh region, Kargil had 5.4 and Leh 5 as the minimum temperature. Jammu had 20, Katra 18.5, Batote 12.6, Banihal 10.5 and Bhaderwah 11.4 as the minimum temperature.

