New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Justice Kempaiah Somashekar of the Karnataka High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court on Tuesday.

In its meeting on May 15, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai recommended the elevation of Justice Somashekar.

Also Read | Asif Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

His appointment comes days before incumbent Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court D Krishnakumar demits office on May 21 upon attaining the age of 62 years.

The Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment of Justice Somashekar as the next chief justice of the Manipur HC.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Accidently Crushes 10-Month-Old Son While Moving Car in New Jersey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)