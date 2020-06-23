Ahmedabad, Jun 23 (PTI) Retired Gujarat High Court Judge Justice Rajesh Shukla was on Tuesday sworn-in as the fifth Lokayukta of the state by Governor Acharya Devvrat.

The post of the state anti-corruption ombudsman was lying vacant since the retirement of Lokayukta D P Buch in December 2018.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Jelena Tests Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Justice Shukla was sworn-in as the new Lokayukta by the Governor in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Born in 1956, Justice Shukla was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Gujarat on November 21, 2007 and appointed as a permanent Judge on May 21, 2009.

Also Read | Oppo Reno 3 A With Snapdragon 665 Chipset Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

He retired from the service at the Gujarat HC on December 16 last year.

The Lokayukta investigates allegations against public functionaries such as the chief minister, deputy CM, ministers, chairman of a government company and vice- chancellor of a university, among others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)