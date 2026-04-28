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Agency News Agency News India News | Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma Recuses from Hearing Karti Chidambaram's Plea to Quash CBI FIR in Diageo Case Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking quashing of a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Diageo Scotland bribery matter.

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday recused herself from hearing a plea filed by Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking quashing of a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Diageo Scotland bribery matter.

The High Court is examining Chidambaram's petition challenging the FIR, which relates to allegations that he used his influence to facilitate the lifting of a ban on duty-free sale of whisky produced by Diageo Scotland. The CBI has alleged that illegal gratification was routed through Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd., a company purportedly linked to him and his associate.

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According to the agency, the FIR invokes provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and use of forged documents under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The allegations include suspicious payments allegedly made through consultancy contracts and related financial transactions.

In his plea, Chidambaram has denied all allegations, calling the FIR a "political vendetta" and arguing that there was an unexplained delay in its registration. Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana appeared for Karthi Chidambaram in the matter.

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He has also contended that mandatory prior approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act was not obtained before initiating the inquiry, rendering the investigation procedurally flawed.

The plea further states that he was not called to participate in any preliminary inquiry and that no specific public servant allegedly influenced by him has been identified in the FIR. It also asserts that the case lacks any prima facie evidence.

The CBI, however, maintains that its inquiry revealed suspicious payments made to Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt. Ltd. by Diageo Scotland and other entities, indicating a broader conspiracy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)