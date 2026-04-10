Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Friday alleged large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), accusing the state government of bypassing due process in awarding projects.

Addressing the issue, Kavitha claimed that projects worth around Rs 1,118 crore have been awarded through nomination without following a proper tendering process.

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"There is severe loot happening in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, for which the Chief Minister is responsible. Around Rs 1,118 crores have been awarded through nomination without any tender. This practice began under Congress and has continued since," she told ANI.

She further demanded immediate intervention from the Chief Minister, who also holds the municipal portfolio, to ensure transparency and accountability in public spending.

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"I demand that the Chief Minister, who is also the Municipal Minister, immediately stop this. Every project, big or small, must go through a proper tendering process. Tendering must be the priority, and accountability in spending public money should be the top priority," Kavitha added.The state government has not yet responded to the allegations.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Thursday voiced strong objections to the Union government's approach to the amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that there should be subquota for OBC women.

Speaking to reporters, Kavitha also said that the proposed bills should be put in the public domain. "In 2023, when the Women's Reservation Bill was passed, we were hoping that it would be applied to the then Union elections and also after that state elections came, it was never applied. As a result, women of India have lost that opportunity. Now suddenly the Union government has decided that retrospectively, the 2011 census will be applied to the Women's Reservation Bill. I don't believe it is fair," she said.

Kavitha said the government should have waited for a year for results of latest Census."In 2027, the latest census results have to come out. Even in the latest census, the OBC column has to be given. OBC census is to be separately demarcated because then it will lead to OBC women getting a reservation in the women's bill. Without giving OBC women their due quota, this entire exercise and this entire women's reservation bill will only deprive more than 50 % of the OBC women of getting a chance to get into politics. So we do not accept this. We also demand that whatever draft bill was passed today in the cabinet should be immediately put out on the website for public perusal," she said.

"Otherwise, whatever you want to do, will not yield a very good discussion or debate," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)