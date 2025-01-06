Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday, slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's government for filing false cases against party Working President KTR.

"The Revanth Reddy Govt is filing illegal cases against those who raise their voices on behalf of the people. The government is acting vengefully against our party's Working President KTR with false cases. We are not afraid of cases filed against us," she said.

Also Read | Infosys Salary Hike Delayed: IT Major Reportedly Defers Annual Increment in 4th Quarter of FY 2024-25, Here's Why.

Kavitha criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promises, including reducing the Rythu Bandhu scheme benefits from Rs15,000 to Rs12,000, which she claimed has deceived farmers.

"Our fight for the rights of the people will continue relentlessly. Congress promised Rs15,000 under Rythu Bandhu but reduced it to Rs12,000, deceiving the farmers," she said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Software Professional, Wife Die by Suicide After Killing Their 2 Children in Karnataka.

MLC Kavitha stated that BRS workers are holding widespread protests throughout the state in response to this betrayal. The government, fearing these protests, is resorting to harassment through illegal cases.

She further said that "the Congress government cannot escape punishment in the people's court."

Earlier on Sunday, Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao accused the Telangana government of betraying its commitment to farmers of the state and announced to hold a protest on January 6 demanding the Congress to raise the assistance to Rs 15,000 per acre as initially promised.

Speaking to ANI, KTR said, "It is a travesty and truly atrocious breach of promise by Congress party in Telangana to deceive and betray farmers of Telangana...Congress party had made a promise, a categorical farmer declaration in Warangal and Rahul Gandhi was here in Telangana. They made a categorical commitment that Rythu Bandhu would be enhanced and each farmer who was getting Rs 10,000 for two crop cycles in Telangana would be given an additional Rs 5000."

Earlier on December 12, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered officials to release amounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme into the farmers' accounts.

"CM Revanth Anumula directed to start the process of depositing 'Rythu Bandhu' funds in their accounts to all the farmers in the state from today," the Telangana Chief Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'.

As per his government's promise, the Chief Minister ordered the top officials to prepare an appropriate action plan to waive off the loans of Rs 2 lakh to the farmers of the state, the CMO said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)