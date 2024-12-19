Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government is contemplating to extend the Bengaluru Metro Rail up to Hoskote in the east, Nelamangala town in the west and Bidadi in the south west of the city, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Wednesday.

He was replying to a question raised by Sharath Bache Gowda in the Karnataka Assembly on severe traffic congestion on the Old Madras Road from KR Puram to Hoskote.

"I am aware of the traffic woes. I am planning for it and getting a detailed survey done. Out government and Namma Metro will sympathetically consider the MLA's plea," the Dy CM said.

Shivakumar said, "We are seeking a report on extending Metro Rail up to Hoskote, Nelamangala and Bidadi."

He also told the Assembly that everyday 10,000 people travel by train from Kolar to work in Bengaluru.

