Mumbai, December 18: A devastating maritime accident occurred claiming the lives of 13 people near Mumbai as an Indian Navy boat collided with the passenger ferry Neelkamal, causing it to capsize while en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Caves. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the incident occurred around 3:55 pm when a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized in the sea after colliding with a Navy boat.

The Chief Minister announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives. Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis said, "Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons. Families of those who lost their lives will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy." Mumbai Boat Accident: 4 Navy Personnel Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Ferry Boat Capsizes Near Gateway of India.

Congress leader KC Venugopal expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. "Deeply pained by the news of the shocking accident off the Mumbai coast causing the loss of multiple lives. I extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday also condoled over the loss of lives in the Mumbai boat accident near the Gateway of India and prayed for the swift success of the ongoing rescue and relief operations. "I am shocked and saddened to learn about the accident involving a passenger ferry and an Indian Navy craft near Mumbai Harbour. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. I pray for the swift success of the rescue and relief operations and the quick recovery of the survivors," the President posted on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackrey on Wednesday expressed concern over the Mumbai boat accident, hoping that everyone is safe. "As per the information, one boat has capsized. There were around 30-35 people on board. We raised the issue in the House. The CM has said that the rescue operations are underway. We hope that everyone is safe," said Aaditya Thackrey. Meanwhile, four of the six persons onboard the Navy boat which rammed into the ferry have lost their lives while one of them is critically injured. The ferry had approximately 110 passengers including 20 children, according to Indian Navy officials. Mumbai Boat Crash: Indian Navy Says ‘Naval Craft Lost Control During Engine Trials and Collided With Passenger Ferry’, Killing 13.

9 of the total injured people were brought to the St. Geroge's Hospital of Mumbai. Superintendent of St. Geroge's Hospital Vinayak Sawardekar said, "Nine injured have been brought to St. George's Hospital. Their condition is stable because they were wearing life jackets. They have been admitted for observation... We were anticipating more patients and we have received 9 so far." The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons.