Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): The last rites of Kalpana Prajapati, one of the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, were performed in Vadodara on Saturday, in the presence of grieving family members and relatives.

Kalpana was among the 242 people onboard Air India flight AI 171 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12.

According to her son, Heer Prajapati, while the family is deeply worried, the government is ready to offer support.

Prajapati added that he is so saddened that he cannot express it in words.

"As much as we are worried about our family, the government is also ready to give us the same help... I am so sad that I cannot express it in words", Heer Prajapati told reporters.

According to officials, 31 DNA samples of the victims have been successfully matched so far, and 12 bodies have been handed over to their families.

"The bodies of 31 DNAs have been matched. 12 bodies have been handed over to their respective family members. We are waiting for others to come and collect the remains of their relatives", Additional Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Dr Rajnish Patel told reporters.

Meanwhile, the identity of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was also on board the flight, is yet to be confirmed.

"The identification process of the body of former CM Vijay Rupani is still underway. We have still not been able to match the DNA. We will inform the press as soon as we find his body", Patel told reporters.

Rupani was among the 241 people who died in the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad. The London-bound Boeing 787, carrying 242 people--including 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and two pilots--crashed shortly after takeoff. (ANI)

