India News | Kangra Surpasses Hamirpur in Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases in Himachal

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) With seven fresh cases on Saturday, Kangra has surpassed Hamirpur district in the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, officials said.

Kangra district has the highest 135 cases in the state, followed by Hamirpur 131, Una 61, Solan 39, Chamba 35, Sirmaur 26, Bilaspur 24, Mandi 22, Shimla 15, Kullu 4 and Kinnaur 2.

Lahaul-Spiti is the only of the total 12 districts in Himachal where no coronavirus case has been reported.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 494 with seven deaths.

The number of those who have recovered from the disease so far in the state is 299, while 177 are active cases and 11 COVID-19 patients have migrated out of the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

Kangra district has also the highest number of active cases in the state at 60, Dhiman said.

Hamirpur has 38 active cases, followed by Una (25), Sirmaur (15), Chamba (10), Solan (9), Bilaspur (7), Mandi (5), Shimla (4), Kullu and Kinnaur (two each), he added.

In Kangra, 74 people have been cured whereas one has died of the deadly virus.

Seven fresh cases were reported in the state and all of them were from Kangra district, the officials said.

Of the seven fresh cases, six recently returned to Kangra from Delhi while one from Andhra Pradesh, a district official said that all are asymptomatic and without co- morbidities.

A seven-month-old Delhi returnee girl, her 30-year-old mother and her 24-year-old sister-in-law from Jaisinghpur tehsil have tested positive, he said.

They were in home quarantine since they returned from Delhi in a taxi on June 1, Dhiman added.

A 29-year-old man from Jawali tehsil who had returned in a train from Delhi's Rangpuri on June 5, a 49-year-old driver from Khundian tehsil who recently came back from Delhi and a 27-year-old engineer of Rakkar tehsil who recently returned from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada also tested positive, the official added.

They were in institutional quarantine at Parour and are being shifted to the dedicated COVID care centre (DCCC) at Dadh, he added.

An 11-year-old student from Baijnath has also tested positive, Dhiman said, adding that he was home in quarantine since his arrival from Delhi and is being shifted to DCCC Baijnath.

Six patients -- three in Kangra, two in Mandi and one in Bilaspur -- have recovered from the disease on Saturday, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

