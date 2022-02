Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): Kerala higher education minister Dr R Bindu welcomed the verdict of the Lokayukta in connection with the reappointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor.

The minister said, "Lokayuktha pronounced its verdict and it is very positive. All the allegations raised by the opposition leader proved baseless. I welcome the order.

"For the last two months they have been attacking me on this issue and all those allegations proved to be baseless. I am not ready to pass any comment on the governor's activities regarding this. Because I wanted to have a cordial relationship with the governor. So I am not giving any comment on the statement made by the governor at present," she added. (ANI)

