Haveri (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): A total of 13 people including three children and two men were killed in a road accident on Friday as the vehicle carrying the family members rammed into a lorry in Karnataka's Haveri district.

The mishap took place when the family hailing from Bhadravathi was returning from a temple in the van which rammed into a lorry that was parked beside the road at Guddenahalli Cross in Haveri district, officials said.

The incident took place on the National Highway 48 in Bydagi.

The two critically injured people have been admitted to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

