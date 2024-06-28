New Delhi, June 28: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao on his 103rd birth anniversary. Taking to X, Kharge expressed: “Our tribute to former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.”

Spotlighting the turning point of India’s economy under his leadership, Kharge went on to write: “His government's Economic Liberalisation ignited an era of growth, uplifting and expanding the middle class and paving the way for a stronger, more resilient nation.” 'Hate Speech': PM Narendra Modi's Speech in Rajasthan Draws Congress Ire, Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'No Prime Minister Lowered Dignity of Post as Much as Modi'.

Summing up India’s achievements in the decisive era, the Congress President concluded: “His tenure was marked by significant milestones in India's Nuclear programme and a series of innovative foreign policy initiatives, including the 'Look East' policy. His vital role in the progress of our nation shall always be cherished.” Congress Press Conference: Mallikarjun Kharge Blames BJP for ‘Frozen Banks Accounts’, Says ‘No Level Playing Field’ for Elections (Watch Video).

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. Notably, he was the first person from southern India and the second from a non-Hindi-speaking background to hold the office. His tenure is also marked by the demolition of Babri Masjid. The polyglot previously served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

