Mumbai, June 28: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association in Meghalaya is conducting the Shillong Teer games on Friday, June 28. This traditional archery-based lottery game, deeply embedded in local culture, attracts participants and enthusiasts from across the region. The Shillong Teer Results include outcomes for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The Shillong Teer Result will be declared online through platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

In total, eight Teer games are held in Shillong, contributing to the excitement among players and spectators. Participants eagerly check the Shillong Teer Result Chart to see the winning numbers for Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 27 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on June 28, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result today, including the results for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai Teer at a number of websites. Web portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in display the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 shortly after the Shillong Teer Result is announced. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

To view the Shillong Teer Result Chart for June 28, 2024, participants can visit these websites and click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for June 28, 2024". This will show the numbers that emerged as winners in today's Teer games, providing a comprehensive overview of the outcomes.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 46

Second Round - 42

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 85

Second Round - 10

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round - 67

Second Round - 24

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 78

Second Round - 23

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 88

Second Round - 01

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 86

Second Round - 56

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round - 55

Second Round - 88

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round - 09

Second Round - 92

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, especially in Shillong and its surrounding regions. Conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game involves participants placing bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99.

The game consists of two rounds, known as Round 1 and Round 2, where archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the target determine the winning numbers. Results are declared based on these numbers, with participants standing a chance to win varying amounts based on their predictions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).