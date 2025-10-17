Haveri, October 17: Three people died on the spot after a mini-truck collided with a stationary tractor-trailer on National Highway 48 near Kakola in Ranebennur taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district, Ranebennur Police said on Friday. According to police, 20 people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to Ranebennur Taluk Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Chamanasab Kerimattihalli, 65-year-old Mabusab Doddagubbi, and 70-year-old Ningamma Jigaler -- all residents of Malebennur in Davangere district. The accident occured while they were returning home after attending a wedding procession. Kasaragod Road Accident: 6 Killed As Karnataka RTC Bus Rams Into Roadside Bus Shelter at Thalappady in Kerala (Watch Video).

Upon receiving information, a team of Ranebennur Rural Police reached the spot, and the injured were taken to the hospital. Further details on the incident are awaited. Earlier on October 6, three people were killed and four others injured after a private sleeper coach bus ran over a group of devotees participating in a padayatra near Kookanapalli village in Koppal district, police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway 50 when the devotees were walking towards the Huligemma temple in Huligi village of Koppal taluk. The deceased have been identified as Annapurna (40), Prakash (25), and Sharanappa (19), all residents of Tarihala village in Rona taluk of Gadag district.

According to police, the devotees had started their padayatra to the Huligemma temple two days ago. They were only a few hours away from reaching the shrine when the tragedy struck. Karnataka Road Accident: 6 Killed After SUV Jumps Median and Hits Mumbai-Ballari Bus Near Mangoli, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The bus, a private sleeper coach, was reportedly travelling from Sindhogi to Bengaluru at the time of the accident. Four others sustained injuries in the incident and were immediately shifted to the Koppal District Hospital for treatment. One person narrowly escaped death, officials added. Superintendent of Police Ram Arasiddi visited the scene of the incident and inspected the site. "A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Munirabad Police Station," officials said. Further investigation was underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)