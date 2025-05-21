In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, six people died in an accident in Vijayapura. According to the news agency IANS, six people were killed after a car collided with a VRL bus near Mangoli. It is reported that the SUV, which was heading to Solapur, jumped the median and hit the Mumbai-Ballari bus. Officials said that five passengers of the SUV and the bus driver died on the spot. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed. A disturbing video of the accident has also surfaced online. Kalaburagi Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Others Injured After Mini Bus Rams Into Parked Truck in Karnataka (See Pics).

Six Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka

A screengrab of the tweet shared by IANS. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)

