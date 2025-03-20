Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Karnataka Assembly passed a resolution opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which accused the state government of engaging in "appeasement politics."

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok voiced strong objections to the resolution, alleging that the state government was supporting Muslims to gain votes.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Physically Challenged Woman Gang-Raped by Husband and His Aides Near Agartala; 1 Arrested, 5 on Run.

"We discussed Waqf issues for two days because all our temples and farmers' land have been acquired by the Waqf Board. Many government schools, which have existed for the last 60-70 years, have also been declared as Waqf properties. The Karnataka government is supporting Muslims because of votes," Ashok stated.

BJP MLA Dr C N Ashwath Narayan also condemned the move, asserting that the Congress-led government was prioritizing political gains over transparency and accountability.

Also Read | Tiruvannamalai Shocker: French Woman Lured to Deepamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu Under Pretext of Attaining 'Moksha', Raped; Tourist Guide Arrested.

"We totally condemn the approach and the resolution taken by the Congress government in Karnataka on the floor of the House. It is nothing but appeasement politics. They don't want anything to be clear or accountable. They don't want to be answerable or transparent. They just want to abuse and misuse the additional powers given to the Waqf Board... They are opposing it with a political motive," Ashwath Narayan said while speaking to ANI.

The Karnataka Assembly passed a resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. The resolution was tabled by the state's Law Minister, H. K. Patil.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been a topic of debate, as it aims to amend provisions related to the administration of Waqf properties.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticized for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)