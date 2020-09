Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri along with other political leaders underwent a COVID-19 test on Friday.

This comes ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly, which is scheduled to begin from September 21.

Also Read | WhatsApp User Receives Message Seeking 9-Digit Code ‘Sent Via SMS By Mistake’, Mumbai Police Say ‘Don’t Entertain Such Messages’.

Earlier, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy had said that all MLAs will be tested for COVID-19 on every fifth day of the functioning of the monsoon session.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions are expected to be held from September 21 and 30. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces to Set Up India's Biggest Film City in Noida.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)