Belagavi, Dec 20 (PTI) Protest and pandemonium prevailed in the Karnataka legislative assembly on Monday as Opposition Congress demanded a discussion on Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj's alleged involvement in a land-grabbing case, while JD(S) sought discussion on the issue of defacing of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna's statue and burning of Kannada flag.

The pandemonium prevailed soon after the House paid homage to former Union Minister R L Jalappa, who died on Friday.

As Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri began the question hour, Congress members trooped into the well of the House demanding a discussion on the issue, and sought Basavaraj's removal from the Ministry.

This even as JD(S) members wearing scarfs with hues of Kannada flag stood up and demanded they be allowed to raise the issue of defacing of Sanogolli Rayyanna's statue in Belagavi and burning of Kannada flag in Maharashtra.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah requested the Chair not to go ahead with the question hour as the House was not in order, and they should be allowed to discuss the important issue.

Objecting to this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said just because opposition is in the well, question hour should not be cancelled and it should be held as per rules first, else it will deny the rights of the members who have put questions on various issues.

Speaker Kageri on Friday rejected Congress' adjournment motion to discuss allegations of land-grabbing involving Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and a legislator.

JD(S) members Shivalinge Gowda and Annadani stated that the issue of Kannada and Karnataka was of utmost importance and they should be allowed to raise the matter first.

Repeated requests by the Speaker that he will allow the issues to be raised after the question hour, went unheard.

Congress members then holding posters started shouting slogans targeting the government and the Minister and demanded Byrathi Basavaraj's resignation, while JD(S) members too shouted slogans hailing Kannada and Karnataka.

Amid chaos, the Speaker went on with the proceedings on the question hour.

After the question hour, Speaker Kageri said the government is ready for discussion on the incidents that happened in the last couple of days, citing Sangolli Rayanna statue and Kannada flag incidents, and asked Congress members to go back to their seats.

Chief Minister Bommai requested the Chair to allow discussion on the recent incidents, if Congress members went back to their seats, and said they cannot remain in the well of the House and discuss issues.

As Congress did not agree to this and demanded that they be allowed to discuss the allegation against the Minister on land grabbing, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch.

As the House met post lunch, Siddaramaiah alleged that the government was not ready to discuss issues concerning corruption and called it adamant.

He then said, as the House had to debate on issues relating to the state and recent incidents, Congress will withdraw its protest, and staged a walkout.

