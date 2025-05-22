Haveri (Karnataka) [India] May 22 (ANI): Karnataka MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to revoke the state government's order to suspend the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras established within the premises of government hospitals in Haveri district.

In a letter addressing the issue, he stated that the association of Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners from Haveri district has appealed for the revocation of the state government's order to suspend these kendras.

According to the release, Bommai noted that suspending the Jan Aushadhi Kendras operating in government hospital premises would obstruct the central government's objective of providing high-quality generic medicines to the standard and economically weaker sections of society at low and affordable prices.

The government must review and give appropriate instructions to the concerned authorities to take necessary action immediately.

In his X post, Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad criticised Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, alleging a deliberate sidelining of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' in government hospitals.

Bellad claimed that 190 of 410 essential medicines are out of stock in state hospitals, with a procurement process taking at least 45 days, severely impacting North Karnataka hospitals. He accused the government of forcing poor patients to buy costly branded drugs by removing affordable generics from Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Bellad further alleged that the move is a setup for mass procurement contracts, enabling kickbacks and opaque deals, leading to substandard medicines, contaminated IV fluids, and avoidable deaths in Ballari, Hubballi, and Belagavi.

He termed it a "healthcare scam" and accused the Congress-led government of exploiting the poor for profit.

Earlier, Health Minister Dinesh Gundo in his X post on Wednesday, said, "There are 1400 Jan Aushada Kendras in Karnataka and only around 180 are in our Govt facilities. Our clear policy is that the poor people who come to our hospitals will get medicine free of cost, and there's no need for them to pay for it." (ANI)

